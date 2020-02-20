Texas Southern looks to extend streak vs MVSU

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Mississippi Valley State's Caleb Hunter has averaged 15 points while Torico Simmons has put up 11 points. For the Tigers, Tyrik Armstrong has averaged 14.1 points and 4.4 assists while Yahuza Rasas has put up 10.2 points and 8.4 rebounds.ACCURATE ARMSTRONG: Armstrong has connected on 45.7 percent of the 46 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 7 over the last three games. He's also converted 82.8 percent of his free throws this season.