SPD officer arrested, accused of domestic abuse battery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport police officer is placed on leave following her arrest on Sat. Feb. 15.
Officer Joshunna Jones is facing accusations of domestic abuse batter, according to a statement from Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond. She was taken into custody by SPD Domestic Violence Investigators.
She will remain on departmental leave pending further investigation.
“A full administrative inquiry into the incident will take place following the criminal investigation,” Chief Raymond said.
