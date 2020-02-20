SPD identifies officer involved in Cedar Grove shooting incident

Officer Charles Strawn was placed on departmental leave by Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond per civil service law.
On Feb. 17, Shreveport police officers were working to locate Gregory Jones, 37, a suspect in the shooting death of Tasha Mayberry. A no-bond warrant was issued for Jones’ arrest, charging him with one count of second-degree murder.
Jones was found at an abandoned apartment in the 7200 block of Bernstein Avenue at Linwood Homes Apartments.
According to a news release from SPD, Jones pointed a firearm at officers, and Officer Strawn fired at jones, striking him at least once in the upper body.
Officers were not injured in the incident. Jones remains hospitalized.
Strawn has been with SPD since Aug. 2017.
