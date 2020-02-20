SPD identifies officer involved in Cedar Grove shooting incident

Officers were attempting to take Gregory Jones into custody when he pointed a firearm at them.

SPD identifies officer involved in Cedar Grove shooting incident
Police shot a homicide suspect twice in his chest when he fired upon them as they were trying to arrest him. It happened at Linwood Home Apartments in Shreveport the night of Feb. 17. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Alex Onken | February 20, 2020 at 1:28 PM CST - Updated February 20 at 1:46 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has released the name of the officer involved in a shooting on Feb. 17.

Gregory Jones (6-23-1982)
Gregory Jones (6-23-1982) (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Officer Charles Strawn was placed on departmental leave by Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond per civil service law.

On Feb. 17, Shreveport police officers were working to locate Gregory Jones, 37, a suspect in the shooting death of Tasha Mayberry. A no-bond warrant was issued for Jones’ arrest, charging him with one count of second-degree murder.

Jones was found at an abandoned apartment in the 7200 block of Bernstein Avenue at Linwood Homes Apartments.

According to a news release from SPD, Jones pointed a firearm at officers, and Officer Strawn fired at jones, striking him at least once in the upper body.

Officers were not injured in the incident. Jones remains hospitalized.

Strawn has been with SPD since Aug. 2017.

Jones also faces an additional charge of aggravated assault of a peace officer. He also faces charges stemming from a domestic incident in Oct. 2019.

Related Stories

Woman dies after having been shot multiple times

Woman killed in Cedar Grove identified

Officers shoot homicide suspect brandishing a gun

Boyfriend arrested in shooting death of Cedar Grove woman; second suspect also charged

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.