Some Bossier students will go to different schools

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Some Bossier Parish students will be attending different schools starting in the fall.
The School District has changed some of the lines that determine which school your child attends.
The adjustments to the attendance zone lines will go into effect for the 2020-21 school year.
On Thursday, the School District mailed letters of explanation home to parents whose children attend schools that are being impacted by the changes.
"Not all students receiving the letters will be affected," School District spokeswoman Sonja Bailes explained. "But communication is being sent to all parents at those schools to make them aware of the forthcoming changes."
Bossier School Board adopted the new attendance zones Aug. 15. They will go into effect July 1.
The new attendance zone plan aligns the parish’s feeder schools, the School District reports.
Bossier is under a federal court order to implement the new attendance zone plan in response to a longstanding school desegregation lawsuit.
“Though Bossier Schools did not voluntarily suggest these changes, the district does find value in further maximizing racial diversity and building community,” Bailes said.
Below are maps comparing the existing and, where changes were made, the new attendance zone lines.
Here is a copy of the letter the School District is sending to parents:
Click on your school name below to view a map comparing the existing attendance zone lines (outlined in red) with the new boundaries (highlighted).
► You also can click here to view maps of the new attendance zone lines and find answers to some of the questions you might have.
