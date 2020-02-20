Rain clears out later today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! We continue to track rain across the ArkLaTex as you wake up this morning and could make for a wet commute for some, but clearing skies are on the way this afternoon. Unfortunately, our temperatures will once again be on the cool side with upper 40s expected for just about everyone. This will be the case again on Friday as sun will dominate all day long. Your weekend forecast is still shaping up to be dry on Saturday and while we still are tracking some showers for Sunday it appears more and more likely showers will be of the scattered variety vs. widespread. Looking ahead to next week, showers are possible Monday as temperatures continue to move and we are tracking a big cool down on Wednesday.