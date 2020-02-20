Rain clears out later today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! We continue to track rain across the ArkLaTex as you wake up this morning and could make for a wet commute for some, but clearing skies are on the way this afternoon. Unfortunately, our temperatures will once again be on the cool side with upper 40s expected for just about everyone. This will be the case again on Friday as sun will dominate all day long. Your weekend forecast is still shaping up to be dry on Saturday and while we still are tracking some showers for Sunday it appears more and more likely showers will be of the scattered variety vs. widespread. Looking ahead to next week, showers are possible Monday as temperatures continue to move and we are tracking a big cool down on Wednesday.
So as you head out the door this morning, the earlier you head out the door the more and more likely chance you will run into the showers. By roughly 9 AM the rain threat will begin to rapidly wrap up across the region, and some parts of the ArkLaTex could even see a little sunshine this afternoon. Don’t expect a big rebound with your temperatures though when the rain leaves as high will only be in the upper 40s.
As we move to Friday we will have a very similar forecast compared to last as temperatures will be on the chilly side, but at least we will see ample sunshine across the ArkLaTex. Clouds will begin increase heading into Saturday, but the first half of your weekend looks to be dry for everyone. That doesn’t look to be the case on Sunday as we are tracking showers that will be moving through. The good news here is that the trend is the showers being much more scattered vs. widespread meaning Mardi Gras parades like the Krewe of Highland may not be a complete washout. Temperatures will continue to move up both days with highs Sunday around 60 degree.
As we look ahead to next week our temperature rebound will continue during the early part of the week, but showers are also possible on Monday. Highs will be comfortable again on Tuesday with temperatures in the mid 60s, but we are tracking a strong cold front that could drop temperatures back into the 40s on Wednesday. So next week could be shaping up to be a temperatures roller coaster.
So while some of you will be dealing with another wet commute know that at least some relief is on the way! Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
