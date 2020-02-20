Northwest Louisiana principal charged with multiple sex crimes

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Northwest Louisiana educator was taken into custody on the morning of Feb. 20.
Brian Biggs, 54, the principal of Summerfield High School, is charged with:
- Computer-aided solicitation of a minor
- Prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student
- Production of pornography involving juveniles
- 46 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles
Louisiana State Police’s Special Victim’s Unit was contacted by concerned parents alleging that Biggs acted inappropriately with their child on a social media website, according to LSP.
During an investigation, Biggs was found to use the internet to engage in sexually explicit conversations, send sexually explicit materials and requested inappropriate images.
After collecting that information, an arrest warrant was issued for Biggs along with a search warrant of his home and social media accounts.
He was taken into custody at his home. Troopers made contact with the Claiborne Parish Schools superintendent and another search was conducted at the school for other devices used by Biggs, according to LSP.
Biggs was booked into the Claiborne Parish Detention Center on a $1 million bond.
“Louisiana State Police urges Summerfield parents to talk to their children,” reads a news release by LSP. “If you or someone you know has had inappropriate contact with Biggs online or in person, please contact the Louisiana State Police at (318) 741-2733 or call Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office.”
