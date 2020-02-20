Missing men from Bossier City were business partners

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Two Bossier City men reported missing within weeks of each other were business partners, Bossier City police confirmed for KSLA News 12.
John Hardy, 43, was last seen on February 19, and 48-year-old Garrett Wilson was last seen on January 24.
Hardy ran a heat and air business out of his Golden Meadows subdivision home, a business that Wilson reportedly helped operate. BCPD could not confirm if the two missing persons cases are connected.
Wilson’s family previously told KSLA News 12 they fear foul play is involved in his disappearance. We have not learned of any significant evidence recovered after repeated searches for Wilson in the south Bossier Parish area.
Wilson’s cell phone was discovered off Sligo Road, according to family.
Hardy is described as 6’ 1’’ and weighs 240 pounds.
Anyone with information on Hardy or Wilson’s whereabouts are urged to contact Bossier City Police at (318) 741-8683.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.