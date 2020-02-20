Marshall police arrest man suspected of fatally shooting sister’s boyfriend

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall police have arrested a man for murder following a shooting late Wednesday night.
According to police, “at 10:48 p.m., a call from a female caller [said] that her brother had just shot her boyfriend.” They responded to the scene at in the 1300 block of Evans Street, near Greenwood Cemetery.
Marshall Police said the alleged shooter, Earnest Miles Jr., 34, stayed on the scene until officers arrived.
The victim, Anniel Dixon, 31, was found with a gunshot wound to the head. Paramedics and the Marshall Fire Department determined he was dead upon arrival.
Miles was taken into custody and is charged with one count of murder.
According to police, the investigation is ongoing.
