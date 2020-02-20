House fire prompts evacuation of 11 people, damages 2 homes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport firefighters remain on the scene following a raging house fire on Thursday morning.
Crews got the call just before 3 a.m. to the 2200 block of C.E. Galloway Boulevard. That's not far from St. Peter's Baptist Church.
Fire officials say that one home was destroyed and two others were damaged. Eleven people in total were forced to evacuate the three homes.
Luckily, no one was hurt.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
