Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Major league players could be punished for future sign-stealing violations in the wake of the Houston Astros' scandal that only resulted in discipline for managers, coaches and executives. Commissioner Rob Manfred and union head Tony Clark both said Tuesday that MLB and the players' association are discussing potential rule changes regarding sign stealing and technology. Clark says the sides have exchanged written proposals and “we have made it clear to MLB that no issue is off the table, including player discipline.”
DALLAS (AP) — Jamie Oleksiak broke a third-period tie with his first goal in 26 games and the Dallas Stars held on to beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Wednesday night. Oleksiak stepped up into the top of the slot, took a pass from Alexander Radulov and sent a low snap shot past goalie Adin Hill with 8:22 remaining. Dallas is 5-0-1 in its last six games to pull even with Central Division leader St. Louis. Ben Bishop made 21 of his season-high 39 saves in the first period. Corey Perry and Radek Faksa scored power-play goals for Dallas. Taylor Hall had a power-play goal for Arizona, Christian Fischer also scored in the second period and Raanta stopped 30 shots.
UNDATED (AP) — Just 60 miles east of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, one Little League director is sending a clear message to his 4,000 players that the Houston Astros and their sign-stealing scam aren't to be emulated. He is recommending that no teams in the 23 leagues he oversees use the Astros as a team name this season after it was discovered Houston used a live camera feed to steal signs en route to a 2017 World Series title. Little League International, the Williamsport-based governing body for youth leagues around the world, said in a statement it won’t restrict districts or leagues from banning the Astros name.
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Davide Moretti scored 18 points, including a 3-pointer right after Cartier Diarra missed an easy breakaway dunk that would have tied the score midway through the second half, and Texas Tech beat Kansas State 69-62. Freshman Jahmi'us Ramsey had 17 points for the Red Raiders. Texas Tech kept sole possession of third place in the Big 12, a game ahead of No. 17 West Virginia. Xavier Sneed had 15 points for the last-place Wildcats. Kansas State's six-game losing streak is its longest since 2005.
HOUSTON (AP) — Caleb Mills scored 22 of his 27 points in the second half to lead No. 22 Houston to a 76-43 win over Tulsa on Wednesday night. Mills shot 9 of 16, including hitting 5 of 9 on 3-pointers. Nate Hinton added 15 points for Houston (21-6, 11-3 American), which shot 41%. The Cougars moved into sole possession of first place in the American with the win combined with Cincinnati’s loss to Central Florida on Wednesday. Martins Igbanu had 15 points, and Jeriah Horne added 12 points and seven rebounds for Tulsa (17-9, 9-4).
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Quenton Jackson scored a season-high 20 points and made four straight free throws over the final 18 seconds to lift Texas A&M to a 74-68, come-from-behind victory over Alabama. Jackson also made a key 3-pointer to help the Aggies rally from a nine-point deficit in the second half. Kira Lewis Jr. hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left to keep the Crimson Tide alive, down 70-68. Jackson went back to the foul line for a second pair of foul shots. He made 13 of 14 free throws.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Freshman Will Baker scored a season-high 20 points as Texas snapped a four-game losing skid with a 70-56 win over TCU. Baker was a top recruit when he signed with Texas but has struggled to get into the lineup this season. That changed with a season-ending injury to Jericho Sims and Baker responded with a huge game. Andrew Jones added 21 points and a made a big 3-pointer late to help put the game away. Desmond Bane scored 13 for TCU but was scoreless in the second half.
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Kevon Harris scored 14 points and broke the Stephen F. Austin career scoring record at the Division I level, and the Lumberjacks won their 10th-straight game, defeating Central Arkansas 83-68. Harris, who only needed three points to pass Travis Walkup, broke the record with a dunk with 3:16 to play in the first half. Walkup, who finished up in 2016 and is playing in Australia, sent his congratulations on Twitter after Harris moved past him by a dozen points to 1,756. Gavin Kensmil also scored 14 points for the Lumberjacks. Rylan Bergersen had 19 points for the Bears.