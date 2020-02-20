Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Anthony Edwards' big night for Georgia has left No. 13 Auburn with its second straight loss. Edwards scored 18 points, including a late 3-pointer to slow Auburn's comeback attempt, and the Bulldogs beat the Tigers 65-55. Auburn fell to 22-4 overall and 9-4 in the Southeastern Conference, thanks to its second straight loss to a team with a losing record. The two straight losses followed seven straight wins. Georgia ended a four-game losing streak. J'Von McCormick led Auburn with 22 points. Georgia's Toumani Camara sank seven of eight free throws in the final minute to help protect the lead.
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Anna Makurat and Megan Walker each scored 18 points and No. 6 UConn secured a share of its seventh straight American Athletic Conference regular-season title Wednesday with a 74-31 rout of Tulane. Olivia Nelson-Ododa recorded her sixth double-double of the season, her first since December, scoring 10 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. The Huskies have won all 114 regular-season games since the formation of the AAC and all six conference tournaments. Krystal Freeman and Irina Parau each scored seven points to lead Tulane, which has lost five in a row and six of its last seven.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Quenton Jackson scored a season-high 20 points and made four straight free throws over the final 18 seconds to lift Texas A&M to a 74-68, come-from-behind victory over Alabama. Jackson also made a key 3-pointer to help the Aggies rally from a nine-point deficit in the second half. Kira Lewis Jr. hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left to keep the Crimson Tide alive, down 70-68. Jackson went back to the foul line for a second pair of foul shots. He made 13 of 14 free throws.
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Nick Weatherspoon had 18 points and D.J. Stewart scored 16 as Mississippi State held off South Carolina 79-76. Abdul Ado had 14 points for the Bulldogs (17-9 overall, 8-5 in Southeastern Conference), while Reggie Perry had 10 points and 10 rebounds. It was Perry's 14th double-double of the season and the 23rd of his career. Maik Kotsar's 24 points led South Carolina (16-10, 8-5), while Jermaine Couisnard had 17 points.
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — NFL offensive tackle Greg Robinson have been jailed in West Texas after federal officials said they found 157 pounds of marijuana in a car in which he and another man were riding. A federal criminal complaint accuses the 27-year-old Robinson and 27-year-old Jaquan Bray of conspiracy to marijuana possession conspiracy. The complaint says the pair were driving from Los Angeles to Louisiana when the Border Patrol stopped them Monday night and found several large duffel bags of marijuana in their sport utility vehicle. Robinson was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft.
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Jeff Gary had a career-high 32 points as Mercer rolled past Samford 106-66. Josh Sharkey led the Bulldogs on Wednesday night with 17 points and six assists.