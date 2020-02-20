East Texas elementary school offers yoga for students

LONGVIEW, Tx. (KSLA) - Over in Longview, Texas, there’s one elementary school that’s keeping kids engaged using yoga.
Inside Ware Elementary’s gym are third-grade students relaxing. On Mondays, they spend 30 minutes of their day with Arvitta Scott who helps them enjoy the art of yoga.
“When they first started it was like yoga, ‘eh... what is this?’" she said. "I mean they were saying all kinds of stuff.”
Scott is Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Coordinator for Gregg County.
A year ago the elementary school developed a partnership with the agency to allow Scott the opportunity to bring yoga into the classroom.
“They get a chance to have fun with it, and they get a chance to just be able to release any type of pent up energy or nervousness," she said. "They can release all of that during the poses.”
Principal Patricia Duck has already seen the changes in her students over the past year.
“They say that it helps them focus and relax," she said. "There’s a lot of stress this time of year. Students are getting ready for STARR — and it just helps them just to relax.”
Whether they are smiling, yawning, or hearing words of affirmation — kids like Julian Solis say it’s making a difference.
“I like it because whenever you actually get to do some yoga you actually get all those negative thoughts out of your head and stuff,” he said.
While relaxation is the key, Scott hopes these students are also able to walk away with more positivity on their brains.
“We want them to be successful so that they can just do all the wonderful things they aspire to be," Scott said.
Scott says they offer a variety of other programs and hopes other schools in Gregg County will be interested in partnering with them so they can provide these services to students.
She teaches two classes a day on Mondays through Wednesdays with third, fourth and fifth-grade students.
Scott says they did a pre-survey with students at the beginning of the year and will do a post-survey at the end of the year to gather more information from students about the yoga program.
