Dry weather for a few days as temperatures slowly increase

This weekend will have some good and some bad. Saturday will be the good day. There will be increasing clouds, with little to no rain. Some sunshine will mix its way in as well. As of now, I do not expect any rain. Temperatures will be a little warmer, but still on the cool side. It should warm up to the mid 50s. Sunday will not be a great day, but still not a bad day either. Rain is back in the forecast. I have a 40% chance of rain as a weak cold front pushes through from the west. I think the rain should take place through the evening and overnight hours and not so much during the day. Temperatures should reach the lower 60s.