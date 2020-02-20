Dry weather for a few days as temperatures slowly increase

(KSLA) - The rain is finally over! We can enjoy some dry weather for a couple days before another cold front arrives Sunday. Then a reinforcing cold front will arrive Tuesday to drop temperatures back down.
This evening, the clouds will be falling apart. There will not be any more rain, so we will at least be dry. Temperatures will be dropping quickly after sunset though. It will be down to the 40s through this evening. You’ll need a jacket if you’re heading out the door.
Tonight, it will become nice and clear. There is a zero percent chance of rain, so it will remain nice and dry. Temperatures will be dropping though. It will get down to near freezing tonight. North of I-20 could get to the upper 20s. You’ll certainly want to bundle up in the morning as you head out the door. The good news is that it will be a nice sunny start to the day!
Friday will finally be a great day! The sunshine will return! There is no chance of rain during the day, so no need for an umbrella. Instead, you will need your sunglasses. You’ll also need a jacket because temperatures will not warm up much despite the sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 40s near 50 degrees. At least the weather will be better as we end this week!
This weekend will have some good and some bad. Saturday will be the good day. There will be increasing clouds, with little to no rain. Some sunshine will mix its way in as well. As of now, I do not expect any rain. Temperatures will be a little warmer, but still on the cool side. It should warm up to the mid 50s. Sunday will not be a great day, but still not a bad day either. Rain is back in the forecast. I have a 40% chance of rain as a weak cold front pushes through from the west. I think the rain should take place through the evening and overnight hours and not so much during the day. Temperatures should reach the lower 60s.
Monday next week will be a warm, but cloudy day. I have only a 10% chance for a few showers. Most of us, if not all of us will remain dry. There should not be much sunshine though. It will be mostly cloudy all day long. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s.
Tuesday will have more clouds around and a few quick passing showers. I have a 20% chance of rain since another cold front will be moving in. So, I still do not think there will be a lot of rain. This cold front though will cool temperatures back down. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 60s then Wednesday will have temperatures reach the lower 50s.
Have a great weekend everyone!
