CPSO encouraging residents to sign up for emergency alert system

CPSO notified the public about their brand new system called Everbridge in a news conference hours before severe weather hit Northwest Louisiana.
Now a month later as heavy rains continue to pour, CPSO is still encouraging the public to download their emergency alert system — especially since this is Severe Weather Awareness Week.
The alert system will provide the public with critical information about a variety of situations including severe weather, unexpected road closures, missing people, and evacuations of buildings or neighborhoods.
Those who sign up will receive time-sensitive messages from your home, mobile or business phones, email address, and text messages. You can pick how and where you would like to receive those messages.
