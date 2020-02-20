Caddo Commission resolution proposes assault weapon ban; stronger gun laws

The resolution mentions the rise of mass shootings over the last few years and that states with stricter gun control laws have fewer mass shootings.

By Alex Onken | February 20, 2020 at 11:02 AM CST - Updated February 20 at 11:04 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - At Feb. 20′s regular meeting, Caddo Commissioners will hear a resolution urging state officials to incorporate stronger gun laws — and a ban on automatic weapons.

District 2 Commissioner Lyndon Johnson proposed resolution 13 of the year which states:

A resolution of the Parish of Caddo urging the Louisiana State Legislature to strengthen the Louisiana Gun Law by incorporating mandatory requirements for owning and carrying a firearm and to otherwise provide with respect thereto.
Resolution No. 13 of 2020

If passed, the resolution would support legislation that would strengthen gun laws in Louisiana by setting mandatory requirements for owning and carrying firearms.

It would also make it illegal for residents to possess and use assault weapons, such as fully automatic and semi-automatic with magazines and clips over 20 rounds.

This ban would not affect active military or law enforcement.

The commission will meet at 3:30 p.m. at Government Plaza.

For today’s agenda, click here. For Resolution 13, click here.

