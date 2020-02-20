Caddo Commission resolution proposes assault weapon ban; stronger gun laws

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - At Feb. 20′s regular meeting, Caddo Commissioners will hear a resolution urging state officials to incorporate stronger gun laws — and a ban on automatic weapons.
The resolution mentions the rise of mass shootings over the last few years and that states with stricter gun control laws have fewer mass shootings.
If passed, the resolution would support legislation that would strengthen gun laws in Louisiana by setting mandatory requirements for owning and carrying firearms.
It would also make it illegal for residents to possess and use assault weapons, such as fully automatic and semi-automatic with magazines and clips over 20 rounds.
This ban would not affect active military or law enforcement.
The commission will meet at 3:30 p.m. at Government Plaza.
