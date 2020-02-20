Bossier Man listed in National Crime Information Center as missing

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City police are searching for a man who was reported missing earlier this week.
John Hardy, 43, was last seen at his home on the 5800 block of Bayou Drive at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb 19.
According to a press release from Bossier City PIO Traci Landry, Hardy uses a walker due to a previous injury to his left leg.
He has now been listed in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as missing.
Hardy is said to be 6′1 weighing approximately 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white and blue checkered shirt.
Detectives are asking that anyone who may have seen or spoken with Hardy or anyone who may have information on his whereabouts to contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8683.
