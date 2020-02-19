Off-duty SPD officer charged with attempted second-degree murder

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport police officer is behind bars following an early morning shooting on Wednesday.
Patrol Officer Darius Morris faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder. He was not on duty at the time of the incident.
Officers were called just before 5 a.m. to the 9100 block of Bushnell Lane. Upon arrival, they found 27-year-old Reginald Jones with a gunshot wound to his leg. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
Following an investigation, police were able to identify Morris as the alleged gunman. Detectives learned that Jones and Morris arguing, which led to the shooting.
Jones was sent to a Shreveport hospital for the treatment of his injuries. Bond for Morris has not been set at this time.
Morris has been with the Shreveport Police Department since July 2016.
