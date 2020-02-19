More rain on the way for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! After having the rain hold off until late in the afternoon yesterday we continue to track rain during the morning hours today across southern portions of the viewing area. More rain is on the way for everyone in the ArkLaTex as another weather maker will be pushing through the region bringing more soggy conditions. Our weather should begin to improve during the late morning hours tomorrow and could even possibly see some sunshine late in the day. Your weekend forecast looks wet once we get to Sunday as another disturbance will be moving through bringing more. Looking ahead to next we possibly could finally see a bit more prolonged period of dry weather for region, which would be a welcome change.
As you are heading out the door this morning make sure you grab an umbrella once again especially if you live in southern portions of our viewing area as rain continues this. Across the I-20 and I-30 corridors we are expecting more rain to move back in during the afternoon hours and could last all the way to your morning commute on Thursday. Dress warmly today to as temperatures are shaping up to be 20 to 25 degrees cooler compared to what we saw yesterday.
Once the rain moves out during the morning hours Thursday we should see at least a two stretch where our weather should actually improve. Sunshine could return to the ArkLaTex Thursday afternoon or Friday morning at the latest. Temperatures will not be in any hurry to moderate though as high temperatures will be in the upper 40s through the end of the week.
As we move into the weekend, clouds will be back on the increase for the region. We should be able to stay dry on Saturday with highs in the mid 50s, but Sunday will bring more showers to the ArkLaTex even though temperatures will continue their upward trend into the upper 50s. Looking ahead to next week, a drier pattern could begin to takeover and early indication are that this could be one of the drier weeks we have seen in 2020 so far.
But until we get to next week get ready to put that rain gear to good use once again. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
