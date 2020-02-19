More rain on the way for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! After having the rain hold off until late in the afternoon yesterday we continue to track rain during the morning hours today across southern portions of the viewing area. More rain is on the way for everyone in the ArkLaTex as another weather maker will be pushing through the region bringing more soggy conditions. Our weather should begin to improve during the late morning hours tomorrow and could even possibly see some sunshine late in the day. Your weekend forecast looks wet once we get to Sunday as another disturbance will be moving through bringing more. Looking ahead to next we possibly could finally see a bit more prolonged period of dry weather for region, which would be a welcome change.