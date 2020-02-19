Man shot in leg; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering after being shot in the leg on Wednesday morning.
Officers got the call just before 5 a.m. to the 9000 block of Bushnell Street.
Upon arrival, officers found the victim with a gunshot wound. Police were told that during an argument outside of his home, one shot was fired.
The gunman then fled the scene. Police were able to recover a bullet casing.
He was taken to a Shreveport hospital where he's expected to recover.
Police are working to provide a description of the gunman and the vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
