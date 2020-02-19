Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-TRUMP-CLEMENCY-POGUE
GOP campaign donor in Texas among President Trump's pardons
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — President Donald Trump's blitz of pardons included giving one to the former owner of a Texas construction company whose family has donated to Republican candidates. Paul Pogue pleaded guilty in 2010 to filing a false tax return and was sentenced to three years' probation. The White House says Pogue's supporters included former 2016 Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Pogue has donated to both Republicans and other GOP officeholders. The White House says Pogue's charity efforts has provided humanitarian aid worldwide.
Woman who got pardon push from Kardashian West helps friend
DALLAS (AP) — A 40-year-old Texas woman was among nearly a dozen people granted clemency Tuesday by President Donald Trump after her case was championed by a woman who herself got clemency almost two years ago at the urging of reality TV star Kim Kardashian West. Crystal Munoz, who spent the last 12 years in prison after being convicted on marijuana charges, found an effective advocate in former federal prisoner Alice Marie Johnson. Johnson, who the president granted clemency in June 2018 and who was featured in one of Trump's campaign ads during this year's Super Bowl, spent years with Munoz at a federal prison in Texas.
Texas man pleads not guilty to killing 2, including officer
MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — A Texas man pleaded not guilty during the first day of his capital murder trial for the 2018 killings of a Dallas-area police officer and another man. KXAS-TV reports Brandon McCall entered the plea Monday. The 28-year-old is charged with shooting his friend, Rene Gamez II, and Richardson police officer David Sherrard. The 37-year-old officer was a married father of two daughters and later died at a hospital. KXAS-TV reports lawyers for McCall acknowledged he shot Sherrard but said it was unintentional. McCall is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
Boy Scouts seek bankruptcy, urge victims to step forward
The Boy Scouts of America are urging victims to come forward after the 110-year-old organization filed for bankruptcy protection in the first step toward dealing with a barrage of sexual abuse lawsuits. The Scouts plan to create a huge compensation fund for potentially thousands of men who were molested as youngsters decades ago by scoutmasters or other leaders. The bankruptcy filing puts the lawsuits on hold for now. But ultimately the Boy Scouts could be forced to sell off some of their vast property holdings, including campgrounds and hiking trails, to raise money for a victims' fund that could top $1 billion.
Homeland Security waives contracting laws for border wall
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Trump administration is waiving federal contracting laws to speed construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall, moving the president closer to fulfilling a signature campaign promise in an election year but sparking criticism about potential for fraud, waste and abuse. The Department of Homeland Security said Tuesday it'll allow 177 miles of wall to be built faster in California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. A 2005 law gives the Homeland Security secretary sweeping powers to waive laws to expedite border barrier construction.
US border clampdown forces Venezuelan teen into Mexico alone
HOUSTON (AP) — A Venezuelan teenager has been forced back to Mexico by U.S. government authorities who denied her claims that she was fleeing political repression and violence, even after they accepted the same claims from her father. The teenager, who has been identified by only her first name, Branyerly, is living alone in Matamoros, Mexico, across from Brownsville. U.S. border agents on Monday and again on Tuesday denied her request for parole or her request not to be sent back under the Trump administration's so-called “Remain in Mexico” program for migrants.
Baylor probe clears ex-chairman of racist, sexist comments
WACO, Texas (AP) — Law firm investigators hired by Baylor University have concluded former chairman of the university's board of regents did not make racist, lewd and anti-Semitic comments during a 2014 meeting in Mexico. The allegations against Richard Willis surfaced in late 2018 in federal court filings from lawyers representing 15 alleged sexual assault victims suing Baylor under Title IX. Baylor President Linda Livingstone ordered the investigation saying the alleged comments “are in direct opposition to everything Baylor stands for.” According to the Waco Tribune-Herald, in a 58-page report released Monday based on the 12-month investigation, the law firm of Ashcroft, Sutton & Reyes stated the accusers were not credible.
Police: Man stabbed child at random in Texas McDonald's
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A 25-year-old man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after authorities said he randomly stabbed a child while she was in the play area at a McDonald's restaurant in El Paso, Texas. Police say the girl _ who is about 4 or 5 years old _ was in stable condition at a hospital after undergoing surgery. The suspect fled on foot but was found hiding in nearby motel room and was arrested, police said. Police have not yet released the suspect's name.
Austin police: Man kept driving with body of person he hit
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A driver has been arrested after police said he fatally struck a pedestrian in Austin, Texas, kept driving for about half a mile with the body in the car and then went to a beer garden. Twenty-four-year-old Paul Joseph Garcia remained in jail Tuesday on charges of intoxication manslaughter and accident involving injury. An arrest affidavit says witnesses told officers Saturday night that they saw a car hit a person who was on foot and then keep driving. The affidavit says the body pedestrian, who has not been named, went through the windshield and was found in the passenger seat.
Imprisoned for leaking secrets, woman seeks Trump clemency
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A former government contractor sent to federal prison for leaking government secrets is pinning her hopes for early release on President Donald Trump. An attorney for Reality Winner says she's filed a clemency petition that includes about 4,500 letters of support with the Justice Department. But attorney Alison Grinter Allen said in an interview Tuesday said she hopes the president himself will directly intervene on Winner's behalf, as Trump has done in other prosecutions that he deemed unfair. A U.S. District Court Judge in Georgia sentenced Winner to five years imprisonment in August 2018 after she pleaded guilty to mailing a classified document to a news organization. Trump later tweeted that he considered Winner's crime to be “small potatoes.”