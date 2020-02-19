Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jared Butler scored 22 points and No. 1 Baylor beat Oklahoma 65-54 for its Big 12-record 23rd consecutive win. Baylor broke a tie with Kansas, which won 22 straight during the 1996-97 season. Mark Vital had 10 points and Freddie Gillespie grabbed 10 rebounds for the Bears. Baylor guard MaCio Teague, the team's leading scorer in Big 12 play, sat out for the second straight game with a wrist injury. Kristian Doolittle had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma. The Sooners hosted a No. 1 team for the first time in 23 years.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Miles McBride had 11 points in his first start, Sean McNeil also scored 11 and No. 17 West Virginia took over early in the second half to beat Oklahoma State 65-47, snapping a three-game losing streak. The win gave coach Bob Huggins his 879th career victory, tying North Carolina's Dean Smith for sixth all-time in Division I. Oklahoma State led 33-28 at halftime but was limited to 14 points in the second half. Cameron McGriff scored 19 for the Cowboys.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson scored a career-high 24 points, Andrew Nembhard added 17 and Florida beat Arkansas 73-59 for their 11th victory in the last 12 meetings. The Gators also extended their winning streak against the Razorbacks in Gainesville to 14. Arkansas hasn't won in the O'Connell Center since 1995. The Hogs played their fifth consecutive game without preseason All-SEC selection Isaiah Joe, who had arthroscopic debridement surgery on his right knee two weeks ago. Mason Jones led Arkansas with 21 points. The Razorbacks trailed by as many as 19 before faltering several chances to tie the game in the second half.
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Alexis Tolefree scored 19 points and Chelsea Dungee scored 18 and No. 23-ranked Arkansas disposed of Ole Miss 108-64 setting an SEC single-game scoring record. Arkansas began to pull away from Ole Miss late in the first quarter. Taylor Smith buried a 3-pointer to bring the Rebels within 23-21 with 98 seconds left in the first. But in an 84-second span, Tolefree responded with three free throws, A'Tyanna Gaulden followed with a 3 created off a steal by Amber Ramirez and Tolefree ended the quarter with another 3 for a 32-23 advantage. The Razorbacks broke it open in the second and outscored Ole Miss 26-14. Taylor Smith led Ole Miss with 17 points.