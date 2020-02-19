Grant helps purchase new Chromebooks for Southwood High’s biotech magnet program

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - New Chromebooks are helping a few Southwood High School students continue their studies at home this school year.
The BRF was recently awarded a grant from the Carolyn W. and Charles T. Beaird Family Foundation to purchase computers for Southwood High School’s Biotechnology Magnet Program.
The $10,000 grant paid for Chromebooks for five students in the program.
“It was like Christmas morning and I was so excited to say you can take it home. It doesn’t have to stay here, it’s yours for the remainder of the school year," said Program Coordinator Cathlean Snyder.
Many of the students in the program like Jai’ale Haley didn’t have access to computers at home and were attempting to do their work on their phones. Student Anthony Beckham also struggled without access to a computer at home.
“It was difficult,” he said. “My grades kind of were below where I needed them to be, but I continuously fought and just did everything I could to keep my grades good.”
Both Jai’ale and Anthony were two of the five students awarded the Chromebooks and say it’s already making a huge difference.
“Before I had A’s and three B’s so right now it’s basically helped me strive to get straight A," Jai’ale said.
“My grades since I got that (Chromebook) went up and I expect them to continue to go up,” Anthony said.
The grant not only funded these Chromebooks but will also fund a college navigator that will help parents and students with college and financial aid applications, course selections and ACT testing.
There’s currently 244 students in the program with over 60 percent being first-generation college-bound.
The program also offers a BioStart Internship that allows seniors a unique opportunity to work and do research at LSU Health Sciences Center Shreveport.
