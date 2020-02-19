First Alert: Wet and cold through Thursday

Unlike last week when we averaged 4-6 inches of rain across the area, rain amounts this time are not expected to be as heavy. Areas around I-30 in the northern ArkLaTex can expect an inch or less. Toward I-20, 1-2 inches of rain look possible. The highest rain totals are expected in the southern ArkLaTex where up to 3 inches could fall. While some high water is possible in flood prone or poor drainage areas, widespread flooding is not expected.