First Alert: Wet and cold through Thursday

A cold front that arrived Tuesday has brought a return to wet and chilly conditions to the ArkLaTex. You’ll need the rain gear and a warm coat or jacket for the next couple of days.
Rain will continue into tonight primarily for areas along and south of I-20. Through the day Wednesday we’ll be wettest south of I-30, but rain may not be necessarily constant. By Wednesday night rain will become steady and widespread. Some heavy downpours are possible mostly south of I-20. Rain will linger into Thursday morning, but should come to an end by Thursday afternoon. Here’s an hour-by-hour look at the wet weather ahead:
Unlike last week when we averaged 4-6 inches of rain across the area, rain amounts this time are not expected to be as heavy. Areas around I-30 in the northern ArkLaTex can expect an inch or less. Toward I-20, 1-2 inches of rain look possible. The highest rain totals are expected in the southern ArkLaTex where up to 3 inches could fall. While some high water is possible in flood prone or poor drainage areas, widespread flooding is not expected.
The next few days will be chilly as well. Temperatures will be stuck in the mid 40s all day Wednesday and Thursday isn’t looking much warmer.
