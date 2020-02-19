Digital Extra: BRRRN promotes exercising in the cold

(CBS) — Would you ever try a workout in cold temperatures?
A new exercise class is promoting the idea of burning calories in the cold.
The thermostat is set to a chilly 50 degrees.
“It was out of my comfort zone. I said, ‘Let me try this'," said Princess Sutherland, who admits she’s not a cold weather person.
The class is BRRRN, with an emphasis on the “brrr.” It’s high intensity in low temperatures.
The theory is that working out in the cold is more refreshing and can help you burn more calories, co-founder Jimmy T. Martin said.
“Our whole thesis is that, you know, we want you to sustain a higher intensity for a longer period of time; and cooler temperatures do that for you.”
Instructors say the brisk temperatures also trigger the body’s metabolism to keep you warm.
If you don’t have a class like this in your neighborhood, there still are some ways to get all the benefits of a cold weather workout.
“You can go for what we call a shiver walk,” Martin suggested. "So like, you know, dress with light layers, go for a walk around your block, do some calisthenics.”
After her first try, Sutherland said she’s convinced.
“I mean it was just high intensity from the start. It felt better breathing in there. And it just feels always refreshed when you stopped working out.”
Exercising outside in cooler weather also can boost your mood and immunity during cold and flu season, according to the American Heart Association, which also notes that winter cold and other seasonal factors raise the risk of heart attacks and more.
