Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers increases maximum reward

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - When tipsters give information to Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers, they might be surprised at the new maximum reward amount.
Starting on Feb. 19, the max amount is now at $2,000 — which is an increase from $1,000
Any information that leads to an arrest in a homicide case is now automatically awarded the $2,000 maximum reward.
“Crime Stoppers is proud to offer this higher reward amount and we’re optimistic it could bring in tips on some cold cases. We really felt like this new amount balanced our need to remain financially stable while also offering a high enough reward to entice people to give information” stated Reed Ebarb, president of Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers in a news release.
Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers urges anyone with information on any crime to call 318-673-7373 or use the app P3 Tips to submit information. For more information on Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers, visit www.Lockemup.org.
