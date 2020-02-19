BPCC hosting military art reception and panel discussion on Feb. 19

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Last month the Bossier Parish Community College unveiled a brand new art exhibit called Beyond Duty.
On Wednesday, Feb. 19, BPCC will host an art reception and panel discussion on the exhibit. The event will take place in front of the Donna Service Art Gallery in Building A on campus. The exhibit features artwork done by active-duty military, veterans and their family members.
The event starts at 5 p.m. A purple heart presentation will take place with the panel discussion starting at 5:30 p.m.
The panel discussion will feature Dr. Thomas, a registered art therapist, Gary Humphries, a veteran and artist, Susan Stakes, the program manager of the military services at BPCC and Alesia G. Davis, the recovery coordinator at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center.
The panelists will discuss post-traumatic stress disorder and how veterans can use are as a creative outlet to help combat it.
All area artists and the general public are invited to attend. Beyond Duty will continue to be on display from now until March 20.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.