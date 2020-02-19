America's Car-Mart: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

February 19, 2020 at 5:03 PM CST - Updated February 19 at 5:03 PM

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) _ America's Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $12.7 million.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of $1.83 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.78 per share.

The auto retailer posted revenue of $186.7 million in the period.

America's Car-Mart shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $126.52, a rise of 54% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRMT