Uber’s arrival in ETX highlights transportation issues

CARTHAGE, Tx. (KSLA) - During an unseasonably warm February day, Natasha Smith, a Carthage resident, gets into her car and shifts her day into gear.
“Just helping the community out, that’s all I really want to do,” Smith said, during an interview in the city’s downtown square. “I just love being there for people.”
Smith and her family moved to Carthage last October. Her husband, a local doctor, tipped her off on something his patients were — or were not — doing.
“His patients weren’t able to make it to their appointments,” she said. “They were not able to go in and get the prescriptions they were needing.”
The issue? A lack of readily available transportation.
“I saw the need for it and thought, 'wow, this would be great, this would be great for Carthage,” she mentioned, driving through the area.
The need? Uber, the popular ride-sharing service, which continues to blossom around the world.
“At first, I didn’t get many calls,” she noted.
But, that quickly changed.
“The calls started coming in,” she said. “I started getting emails, text messages, [people] contacting me through Facebook.”
Tommie Ritter Smith, president of the Panola County Chamber of Commerce, said Uber’s arrival in East Texas is a welcome advancement.
“I think Uber will be a very nice asset in the community,” Ritter Smith said. “We have needed something like this for a long time, it’s been years since we even had a taxi.”
Right now, Natasha said there are three drivers in Carthage, with another 6 working to hit the streets.
“We’re also trying to do Uber Eats and Door Dash, so we can take meals to people at work or who just don’t want to leave home,” Smith said.
Smith, a part-time EMT, said she is often ‘online’ and available for pick-ups when needed by people across the community.
