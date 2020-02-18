Shreveport could become home to law school

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, The Caddo Commission will release a new study that shows the need for a law school in Northwest Louisiana.
According to the study, it shows that it would cost about $11 million to build new facilities for the law program through Southern University.
On Wednesday, Feb. 19, Shreveport-Caddo and Southern University leaders will meet with the board of regents.
It’s expected on Thursday that the Caddo Commission will adopt a formal response to the study on Thursday.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.