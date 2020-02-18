Shreveport could become home to law school

It would cost about $11 million to build new facilities for the law program.

Chance for Law School to come to Shreveport
By Alex Onken | February 18, 2020 at 7:36 AM CST - Updated February 18 at 7:43 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, The Caddo Commission will release a new study that shows the need for a law school in Northwest Louisiana.

According to the study, it shows that it would cost about $11 million to build new facilities for the law program through Southern University.

On Wednesday, Feb. 19, Shreveport-Caddo and Southern University leaders will meet with the board of regents.

It’s expected on Thursday that the Caddo Commission will adopt a formal response to the study on Thursday.

