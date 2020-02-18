Scattered showers continue through Thursday with cooler temperatures

This weekend will have some good and some bad. Saturday will be the good day. There will be increasing clouds, with little to no rain. As of now, I do not expect any rain. Temperatures will be a little warmer, but still on the cool side. It should warm up to the mid 50s. Sunday will not be a good day, because rain is back in the forecast. I have a 50% chance of rain as a weak cold front pushes through from the west. The rain will come to an end by the end of the day. Temperatures should reach the upper 50s.