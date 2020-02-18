Scattered showers continue through Thursday with cooler temperatures

(KSLA) - Our cold front is pushing through today and will be bringing big changes. Rain will continue through Thursday morning but also temperatures will be back to feeling like winter. Highs will stay in the 40s.
This evening, if you have any plans, you will need to keep your rain gear. There will be more showers and maybe a few storms. The cold front will slowly be pushing to the south. So the rain will continue until it has finally cleared our vicinity. Temperatures will be falling behind the front. It will drop roughly 20-25 degrees after the front passes.
Tonight, the rain will be scattered. I do not expect any storms, much less any severe weather. Once the front passes, the temperatures will be cooler, and that will take away any energy for producing storms. Speaking of getting cooler, lows tonight will be in the lower to mid 40s. You’ll need a jacket as you head out the door tomorrow.
Come by Wednesday, it will be another wet day. However, I do not expect as much rain as Today. Through most of the day, it will remain cloudy. More of the heavy rain will arrive in the evening. I cannot rule out more rain during the day though. I put those rain chances up to 40%. It’s the temperatures that will be very different. Temperatures will start out in the mid 40s and only warm up a couple degrees. Therefore, you’ll need that jacket to keep you warm again.
Thursday will have more rain, particularly in the morning. I expect heavy downpours in many areas. The south side of I-20 has a better chance to see more of the rain. I still have high rain chances up to 60%. Even where it stays dry, it will be a cloudy and cool day. I am optimistic that the rain will come to an end around midday. There should not be any sunshine and temperatures will only warm up to the mid 40s.
Friday will finally be a great day! The sunshine will return! There is no chance of rain during the day, so no need for an umbrella. Instead, you will need your sunglasses. You’ll also need a jacket because temperatures will not warm up much despite the sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 40s near 50 degrees. At least the weather will be better as we end the week!
This weekend will have some good and some bad. Saturday will be the good day. There will be increasing clouds, with little to no rain. As of now, I do not expect any rain. Temperatures will be a little warmer, but still on the cool side. It should warm up to the mid 50s. Sunday will not be a good day, because rain is back in the forecast. I have a 50% chance of rain as a weak cold front pushes through from the west. The rain will come to an end by the end of the day. Temperatures should reach the upper 50s.
