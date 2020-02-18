Rain moves in for next three days

The rain will last across the region throughout the evening and even into the early morning hours Wednesday when we should then see a break in the rain. Temperatures will be falling all night and Wednesday will be a much cooler day across the ArkLaTex compared to today as highs will struggle to make it to 50. Rain will then return as another weak disturbance will be moving into the region later in the afternoon and will persist until Thursday morning when our weather should finally begin to improve. By the time the rain clears out Thursday morning parts of the ArkLaTex could once again see another three inches of rain.