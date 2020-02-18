Rain moves in for next three days

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After experiencing some very mild temperatures across the ArkLaTex yesterday it will be a similar story this morning out ahead of our next cold front that will be pushing through parts of the ArkLaTex this morning. Cloudy skies will give way to rain across the region during the afternoon and into the evening hours. Rain from this first wave of wet weather will last until early Wednesday morning where we should see a break before another wave of wet weather will move through Wednesday evening lasting into Thursday morning. We will see sunshine return through Saturday when clouds will thicken and rain will once again move into the ArkLaTex Sunday.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning make sure you grab your rain gear as though we may be dry right now rain will be moving in during the morning and becoming widespread across the ArkLaTex by lunch. Rain will then last throughout the rest of the day and could be heavy at times especially across the southern ArkLaTex. Temperatures out ahead of the front will still be warm and even with the cloud cover highs could still be near 70s.
The rain will last across the region throughout the evening and even into the early morning hours Wednesday when we should then see a break in the rain. Temperatures will be falling all night and Wednesday will be a much cooler day across the ArkLaTex compared to today as highs will struggle to make it to 50. Rain will then return as another weak disturbance will be moving into the region later in the afternoon and will persist until Thursday morning when our weather should finally begin to improve. By the time the rain clears out Thursday morning parts of the ArkLaTex could once again see another three inches of rain.
Looking ahead to the end of the week, while the rain will move out Thursday morning the chilly temperatures will not be as highs the second half of the week will struggle just to make it to 50 degrees. Heading into the weekend should bring some milder temperatures back to the ArkLaTex, but highs will still be below normal. While we should be able to stay dry on Saturday we are tracking another weather maker that will be moving into the region Sunday morning bringing more rain to the ArkLaTex.
So enjoy the last few hours of the warm temperatures and get ready for some cold rain over the next few days. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.