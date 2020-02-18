Police seek person who fatally shot 85-year-old man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are looking for answers and a number of gunmen after a very violent weekend.
In a matter of just four days, four deadly shootings have left families reeling and investigators on the hunt.
One of those gunmen took direct aim at 85-year old John Henry McDonald.
Police say someone shot the Shreveport man about 5:45 p.m. Saturday while he was in his pickup near Broadway Avenue at Evers Drive in the city’s Mooretown neighborhood.
Neighbors were in disbelief when they heard what had happened.
McDonald had been a fixture in the neighborhood over the years. These days, it mostly was for taking a short, daily drive to his favorite store, R&W Consumers Groceries at Hollywood and Broadway avenues.
Feras Ali, the store owner’s son, told KSLA News 12 that McDonald actually made two stops at the store Saturday.
“Everyday customer, good man. I’ve known him for years and years. I’ve been here 12 years and I’ve known him for 8 to 10 years,” Ali said.
“Good man, comes and buys his drink and buys his dog dog food; minds his own business, hangs out in the parking lot for a little while, try to see his old vet buddies and stuff.”
Ali said McDonald left after his second visit and likely headed home.
“And he carries on to his home. And it was a shock, man. He left the store Sunday, no Saturday, afternoon and boom, they said he got killed.”
Friends and neighbors fear that because McDonald was known to drive slowly and was nearly deaf, he likely would not have known whether someone had been trying to pass him and was honking a horn.
It is important to note that police have made no mention of road rage and have given no indication that would confirm people’s concerns that this possibly was the case.
That stretch of highway is busy. Spend a few minutes in that area and you quickly notice many cars are going well beyond the posted speed limit of 25 miles per hour.
McDonald’s wife and daughter quite understandably did not want to speak on camera at this time.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.