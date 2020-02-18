Pilot prescription program available in LA; offers free medicines

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - A recent study suggests the average person spends at least $1,200 a year on prescriptions.
That’s part of the reason Sam’s Clubs across Louisiana and Mississippi launched a pilot program to combat high prescription costs for certain members. For a limited time, the company will offer nine different prescriptions, ranging from high blood pressure medicines to diabetes drugs, at no cost to the club’s plus members.
Here’s a list of the drugs included in the program offered for $0:
- Lisinopril* (High Blood Pressure)
- Metformin* (Diabetes)
- Sertraline* (Mental Health)
- Montelukast* (Allergy/Asthma)
- Donepezil (Alzheimer's Disease)
- Pioglitazone (Diabetes)
- Escitalopram (Mental Health)
- Finasteride (Men's Health)
- Vitamin D2 50,000 IU (Women’s Health)
Here’s how it works. You must be a plus member. If you’re not a plus member, Sam’s Club says you can upgrade to the plus membership. Once you are qualified and have a prescription, you can sign up for the nine free prescriptions and be eligible for that medicine for free for the next year.
Bossier City Sam’s Club Pharmacist, Johnny Cunningham, says there is a deadline to sign up for this pilot program.
“You have until April 20th, 2020. If you come in and do the select free products on your plus membership, you’ll be entitled to that for while year.”
Sam’s Club said they’re testing this program only in Louisiana and Mississippi to see if it’s success and if it is there’s a possibility, they could expand it to more states and add more medicines.
