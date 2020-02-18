Man dies after car runs into Natchitoches residence

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — A man died after his car crashed into a residence early Monday morning in Natchitoches.
He has been identified by Louisiana State Police as 28-year-old Cameron Terrell Harville.
The Natchitoches resident was driving a 2018 Dodge Challenger east on Keyser Avenue (Louisiana Highway 494) when he lost control of the vehicle and it left the roadway near St. Anne Drive, Senior Trooper Casey Wallace said.
Harville, whom authorities said was not wearing a seat belt, suffered serious injuries.
He was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, the Natchitoches hospital where he later died.
Routine toxicology tests are pending.
Natchitoches Parish sheriff’s deputies and personnel from NRMC EMS, Natchitoches Fire Department and Natchitoches Parish Fire District 6 also responded to the accident.
Louisiana State Police Troop E has investigated six fatal crashes resulting in seven fatalities this year.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.