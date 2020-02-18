Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-REFINERY-FIRE-TEXAS
Refinery fire extinguished in south Texas, no injuries
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Citgo says a fire at one of its refineries in Corpus Christi, Texas, has been extinguished and that no one is injured. The petroleum company says the fire began shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday and was out shortly before 11 a.m. with “no threat to the surrounding community.” Citgo says the fire began in a pipeline owned by a third party, but did not identify the owner. Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha says the fire forced the closure of Interstate 37 in the south Texas city and nearby residents sheltered in place. That shelter order has been lifted and the interstate is open again.
AP-US-HARVEY-CHEMICAL-PLANT-TRIAL
Trial to begin over Arkema chemical plant fire during Harvey
HOUSTON (AP) — A subsidiary of a French chemical manufacturer, along with three senior staff members are set to go on trial this week over a fire at a Houston-area chemical plant that was overwhelmed by Hurricane Harvey's flooding in 2017. Opening statements in the trial of Arkema Inc., its CEO and two other employees are set for either Wednesday or Thursday. Arkema says the blaze was due to an act of God that created Harvey. But prosecutors say Arkema is criminally responsible for the toxic cloud released by the blaze because it failed to properly prepare ahead of the storm.
AP-US-PIER-1-BANKRUPTCY
Pier 1 files for bankruptcy protection amid online challenge
Home goods retailer Pier 1 Imports Inc. is filing for bankruptcy protection. The Fort Worth, Texas-based company, which was founded in 1962, has recently struggled with increased competition from online retailers such as Wayfair. Pier 1 said Monday it will pursue a sale, with a March 23 deadline to submit bids. In the meantime, the company says lenders have committed approximately $256 million in debtor-in-possession financing so it can still operate during the Chapter 11 proceedings. Last month, Pier 1 announced it would close 450 stores, including all its stores in Canada. The company is also closing two distribution centers.
CHINA-OUTBREAK
China counts more virus deaths, illnesses as impact broadens
BEIJING (AP) — China reported 1,886 new virus cases and 98 more deaths in its update on a disease outbreak that has caused milder illness in most people, an assessment that promoted guarded optimism from global health authorities. The update raised the number of deaths in mainland China to 1,868 and the total confirmed cases to 72,436. China may postpone its biggest political meeting of the year to avoid having people travel to Beijing while the virus is still spreading. One of the automotive industry's biggest events, China's biannual auto show, is being postponed, and many sports and entertainment events have been delayed or canceled.
ROBERT DURST-MURDER TRIAL
Eccentric millionaire Durst faces trial in friend's killing
LOS ANGELES (AP) — New York real estate heir Robert Durst faces trial in the slaying of his best friend 20 years ago. Jury selection begins Wednesday in Los Angeles in a case so sensational, it inspired a feature film starring Ryan Gosling and a six-part documentary that helped lead to Durst's arrest. Prosecutors say Durst killed Susan Berman to silence her from telling police what she knew about the disappearance and presumed 1982 killing of his wife in New York. Berman had acted as his unofficial spokeswoman, and authorities say she helped him cover his tracks. Defense lawyers say Durst didn't kill Berman.
FATAL BAR SHOOTING
1 dead, 3 hurt after motorcycle gang shootout at Texas bar
MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — One person has been killed and three others injured following a shootout between rival motorcycle gangs at a bar in Midland Texas. The Midland Police Department says officers were called to Your Place bar at 8:26 p.m. Sunday and discovered four people had been shot, one fatally. The three injured victims were taken to the hospital, where one was in critical condition. Police believe multiple suspected gang members were involved. The suspects were last seen heading westbound toward Odessa.
SHRINE VANDALIZED
South Texas shrine to Don Pedrito Jaramillois vandalized
FALFURRIAS, Texas (AP) — Authorities are searching for vandals who damaged a south Texas shrine to faith healer Don Pedrito Jaramillo. Brooks County Sheriff Urbino “Benny” Martinez says the damage to the shrine to Don Pedrito Jaramillo in Falfurrias was reported Friday. Jaramillo was known as “the healer of Los Olmos,” for using natural remedies to heal the sick. He settled in the area in the early 1880s and died in 1907. The shrine began at his burial site and received a Texas Historical Marker in 1971. Falfurrias City Administrator Melissa Landin said damage to crosses and statues of Jaramillo may be irreparable.
OBIT-CLAYTON WILLIAMS
Oilman, former Texas governor candidate Williams dies at 88
DALLAS (AP) — Clayton Williams, a colorful Texas oilman whose 1990 run for governor was derailed by making a joke about rape and saying he didn't pay income taxes one year, has died. He was 88. A relative says Williams died Friday at his home in Midland after struggling with pneumonia. Williams' nephew, Clay Pollard, said Williams “had just a huge personality.” Williams was known for his cowboy image and colorful phrases in addition to his generosity, including his support to his alma mater, Texas A&M University. Williams, a Republican, lost the 1990 gubernatorial race to liberal Democrat Ann Richards.
SLEDGEHAMMER BANDITS
Louisiana smash-and-grab jewelry heist; 4 Texas men accused
HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Four Texas men are accused of smashing display cases with a sledgehammer and stealing $69,000 worth of jewelry from a Louisiana store, and Texas police are reportedly investigating similar heists. Hammond's director of administration says police in Houston and other Texas jurisdictions have been in touch with city police. Lacy Landrum says the men were arrested on Interstate 12 in Baton Rouge about 45 minutes after the robbery was reported Thursday evening. Three are from Houston and one is from a suburb.
AP-US-HOUSTON-EXPLOSION-NO-ZONING
Houston blast prompts safety debate in city with no zoning
HOUSTON (AP) — Last month’s explosion at a Houston metal fabricating and manufacturing company that killed two workers and damaged hundreds of structures has renewed debate over the city’s lack of zoning. But experts say it’s highly unlikely the city is going to now adopt such development rules, which have resulted in having homes located near petrochemical facilities and businesses that handle hazardous materials. City leaders say they’re focused on possible changes to local rules on how often such businesses are inspected and more reporting of what chemicals and other hazardous substances they handle. But any local changes could get pushback from state officials, who have fought such proposals.