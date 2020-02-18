Officers shoot homicide suspect brandishing a gun

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — An officer-involved shooting has sent a man to a hospital with life-threatening wounds.
It happened about 5:21 p.m. Monday at Linwood Homes Apartments in the 7200 block at Bernstein Avenue in Shreveport, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Officers armed with a warrant were attempting to arrest a homicide suspect when he was discovered in a vacant apartment next door, authorities say.
He pulled a gun and police opened fire, striking him twice in his chest.
The wounded man has since been taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.
Authorities have not yet released his name.
But they did say he is a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman about 9:54 p.m. Sunday at West 73rd Street at Union Avenue.
