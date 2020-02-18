Gas station clerk stabbed; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are searching for the person responsible for stabbing a gas station clerk on Monday night.
Police got the call just after 11 p.m. to a gas station in the 2400 block of Lakeshore Drive.
According to Shreveport Police Spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite, a man, who was banned from shopping at the gas station, allegedly came into the store to shoplift.
The clerk confronted him and then was stabbed in the chest by the suspect.
Cpl. Willhite said that the clerk is expected to survive the stabbing. Police are still looking to find the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
