Funeral set for girl who died as result of traffic accident

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — Visitation is being held this evening for an East Texas girl who died as a result of a traffic accident.
The observance for 3-year-old Addison Louise Hickman will run from 6-8 p.m. at Meadowbrook Funeral Home, 1804 S. Washington Ave. in Marshall, Texas.
Her funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the same funeral home. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, which is located off U.S. Highway 59 between Marshall and Jefferson, Texas.
“Jefferson ISD and the Bulldog Family are devastated with the sudden loss of our Jefferson Primary student, Addison Hickman,” says a post on the School District’s Facebook page.
Grief counselors are being made available this week to help students and staffers.
And the school district is urging people to show support for Addison’s family by wearing her favorite colors, pink and purple, on Wednesday.
Addison’s obituary says the child, affectionately known as “Woosie”, is a Marshall native who died Feb. 14 in Shreveport.
Details of the accident are not immediately available.
Among Addison’s survivors are her parents and eight sisters and brothers.
“She attended Pre-K 3 in Jefferson and was her mama’s baby and her daddy’s girl. She loved Frozen, Peppa Pig, her iPad and Barbie dolls. She was definitely a “girly girl” who loved sunglasses and LOTS of them, jewelry, purses and flip-flops, even if they didn’t fit,” her obituary reads.
“There was a light in her sweet, small soul and she did not have to live long to live enough for all to see her precious personality. She was small, but mighty with an infectious smile and her absence will make our world sadder and smaller.”
