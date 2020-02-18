Boyfriend arrested in shooting death of Cedar Grove woman; second suspect also charged

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two people are in custody following the Feb. 9 shooting death of Tasha Mayberry. The 41-year-old was found with several gunshot wounds around 10 p.m. near the intersection of West 73rd Street and Union Avenue.
She was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where she died a short time later.
Investigators were able to identify the victim’s boyfriend, Gregory Jones, as the individual they believed responsible for the murder. A no bond warrant was procured, charging him with one count of Second Degree Homicide.
They heard a commotion in a vacant apartment next door and upon clearing that apartment, found him hiding in a closet.
According to a news release, Jones pointed a firearm at officers and one officer fired at Jones, striking him at least once in the upper body. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with what was initially described as life-threatening injuries.
He remains hospitalized.
Jones had active warrants for Second Offense Domestic Abuse Battery, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer, and Possession of a Firearm or Carrying of a concealed Weapon by a person convicted of Domestic Abuse Battery. He had no bond set.
Those warrants stemmed from and alleged attack on Mayberry in late October, 2019. Officers gave chase following the incident and Jones pointed a firearm at the pursuing officer.
Jones has been arrested by Shreveport Police multiple times in the past for various offenses including, Armed Robbery, Resisting an Officer, Manufacturing and Distribution of Schedule I, Forcible Rape, and Unauthorized Use of a Movable.
Detectives also arrested her relative, Tristan Mayberry, for Accessory After the Fact to Second Degree Murder and Manufacturing and Possession of Manufacturing of Schedule I.
