85-year-old dies after he, pickup are shot multiple times

By Curtis Heyen | February 16, 2020 at 6:47 PM CST - Updated February 16 at 6:47 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport resident has been identified as the 85-year-old man who died after he and his pickup were shot more than once.

The Caddo coroner’s office says he is John Henry McDonald.

The homicide occurred Saturday evening in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood.

Police were called to Broadway Avenue at Evers Drive about 5:45 p.m.

It’s there that authorities report having found McDonald in a truck. He and the truck had been shot multiple times.

McDonald was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, the Shreveport hospital where he died at 6:42 p.m. Saturday, the coroner’s office reports.

An autopsy has been ordered at Ochnser LSU Health.

