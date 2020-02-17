Woman killed in Cedar Grove identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who was killed Sunday night in Shreveport.
Tasha Mayberry, 41, was found with several gunshot wounds around 10 p.m. near the intersection of West 73rd Street and Union Avenue. She was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where she died a short time later.
An autopsy was ordered at Ochsner.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about either of these cases to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3 Tips app.
