Woman dies after having been shot multiple times

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman was fatally shot Sunday night in Shreveport.
Callers to 911 told dispatchers they heard a man and a woman arguing then gunfire erupted.
First responders found the woman with multiple gunshot wounds close to the roadway at West 73rd Street at Union Avenue about 9:54 p.m.
She was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.
Police Cpl. Angie Willhite says the woman has since died.
Authorities have not yet released the name of the sixth homicide victim this year in Shreveport.
