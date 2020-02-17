Strong cold front arrives Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning and happy Presidents’ Day! As we turn to the page to a new week we are tracking a strong cold front that will be rolling through the region for Tuesday that will dropping our temperatures significantly for the rest of the week. On top of the colder temperatures we are tracking the chances for rain over the first 4 days of the week until sunshine returns on Friday. Looking ahead to the weekend, we should be able to stay dry on Saturday, but another weather maker looks to deliver another chance for rain in the ArkLaTex on Sunday.