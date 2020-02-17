Strong cold front arrives Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning and happy Presidents’ Day! As we turn to the page to a new week we are tracking a strong cold front that will be rolling through the region for Tuesday that will dropping our temperatures significantly for the rest of the week. On top of the colder temperatures we are tracking the chances for rain over the first 4 days of the week until sunshine returns on Friday. Looking ahead to the weekend, we should be able to stay dry on Saturday, but another weather maker looks to deliver another chance for rain in the ArkLaTex on Sunday.
As you get ready to head out the door this morning you won’t have to dress too heavily as temperatures are already in the 50s. High temperatures will be very comfortable again this afternoon as many of us should be able to get into the low 70s. But along with the comfortable temperatures we are tracking a few scattered showers that will develop in the afternoon out ahead of our next cold front.
That cold front will push through the ArkLaTex during the day on Tuesday bring more widespread rain to the region. We still though should see another very comfortable day at during the morning and into the early afternoon with high temperatures expected to be around 70 degrees. The bulk of the rain will be moving through during the late morning and into the afternoon.
After the front moves through we will be cooling down significantly, but the rain will be in no hurry to move out especially across the southern ArkLaTex. The frontal boundary is expected to stall just to the south of the region meaning on and off rain will continue for the southern half of the region both Wednesday and Thursday before clearing out for Friday and the start of your weekend. Temperatures during the second half of the week will be from the upper 40s into the low 50s.
As we look ahead to the weekend, the day to do stuff outside will be on Saturday. By Sunday another weather maker will be moving into the ArkLaTex giving the region yet another round of rain. Temperatures should be more comfortable with highs expected to be around 60 degrees.
So get ready for another wild and wet week across the ArkLaTex! Have a great week!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
