Southern falls to Alabama St. in Andre Dawson Classic

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The Southern baseball team suffered its first loss of the season Sunday, Feb. 16, falling to Alabama State in the Andre Dawson Classic.
The Jags (2-1) went down 5-2 to the Hornets (3-0) in 10 innings.
Southern is facing Grambling in the final game of the tournament.
