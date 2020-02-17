Rain and cooler temperatures return this week

Come by Wednesday, it will be another wet day. However, I do not expect as much rain as Tuesday. Through most of the day, it will remain cloudy. More of the heavy rain will arrive in the evening. I cannot rule out more rain during the day though. I put those rain chances up to 40%. it’s the temperatures that will be very different. Temperatures will start out in the mid 40s and only warm up to the lower 50s. Therefore, you’ll need that jacket to keep you warm again.