Rain and cooler temperatures return this week

(KSLA) - It may be warm now, but a cold front arriving tomorrow will change that. The front will bring in the rain and cooler temperatures and it will feel more like winter as we close out this week. We could see 1-3 inches of rain by Thursday.
This evening, there could be a few light showers in a few places. It will not be a washout, as the rain will be scattered. It would not hurt to have an umbrella with you to be on the safe side. Temperatures will be quite warm, so you will not have to bundle up. It will likely be in the 60s and maybe the 70s in a few places. It will feel more like spring!
Tonight, the rain will still be hit or miss. Most of us should not have a lot of rain. Since the rain is scattered, but I do expect some, I have the rain chances at 40%. As you head out the door in the morning, you will need your rain gear. Even if there are no showers over you at the time. Temperatures will remain warm and will only cool to the mid 60s.
Tuesday will be a wet and dreary day. Scattered showers are likely throughout the day, so you will need your umbrella. A cold front will be pushing through around the late morning hours to the afternoon. This will bring heavy showers at times, then of course the cool temperatures behind the front. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will warm up to the upper 60s near 70, so it will still be warm.
Come by Wednesday, it will be another wet day. However, I do not expect as much rain as Tuesday. Through most of the day, it will remain cloudy. More of the heavy rain will arrive in the evening. I cannot rule out more rain during the day though. I put those rain chances up to 40%. it’s the temperatures that will be very different. Temperatures will start out in the mid 40s and only warm up to the lower 50s. Therefore, you’ll need that jacket to keep you warm again.
Thursday will have more rain, particularly in the morning. I expect heavy downpours in many areas. The south side of I-20 has a better chance to see more of the rain. I still have high rain chances up to 60%. Even where it stays dry, it will be a cloudy and cool day. There should not be any sunshine and temperatures will only warm up to the mid 40s.
Friday will finally be a great day! The sunshine will return! There is no chance of rain during the day, so no need for an umbrella. Instead, you will need your sunglasses. You’ll also need a jacket because temperatures will not warm up much despite the sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 40s near 50 degrees.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.