NSU coach suspended for a week after DWI arrest

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — Northwestern State University’s head football coach has been placed on administrative leave without pay for a week because he was arrested on a DWI charge Saturday night.
“Brad Laird informed me on Feb. 16 that he had been charged with a DWI the previous evening,” Northwestern State Athletics Director Greg Burke says in a statement the Natchitoches school’s athletics department released Monday.
“The university takes misconduct by any employee seriously and especially one with the level of responsibility of a head coach,” Burke continues.
After confirming that Laird had indeed been arrested, Burke met with him Monday morning and informed him that he would be suspended for a week without pay.
“He was also issued a letter of reprimand informing him of consequences that could result from any future misconduct that would violate the conditions of his contract with the university,” Burke’s statement continues.
The school says the letter outlines additional measures to be taken to address the incident. Those details were not released to the public.
"Having known Coach Laird for many years, I respect and was not surprised that he expressed regret about his lack of judgment in this incident and stated that it is his desire to learn from this matter and move forward as a better leader for the young men in the NSU football program,” Burke says in the statement.
Northwestern State said Laird issued the following statement:
The NSU athletics department said it will have no further comment on the matter because it is a personnel issue.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.