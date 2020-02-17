LSU struggles with shooting in loss to Auburn

LSU head coach Nikki Fargas (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | February 16, 2020 at 6:30 PM CST - Updated February 16 at 7:05 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team struggled shooting the ball in a loss to Auburn on the road Sunday, Feb. 16.

LSU (18-6, 8-4 SEC) fell 65-60 at Auburn (8-14, 2-9 SEC).

Center Faustine Aifuwa earned a double-double to lead LSU. She scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Khayla Pointer added 18 points and had seven assists.

LSU shot only 36% from the field and just 33% from three-point range. Auburn, on the other hand, was 49% from the field and 50% on three-pointers.

The loss snapped a four-game win streak.

More to come.

