Krewe of King Arthur unveils float honoring Nancy Parker

Krewe of King Arthur unveils float honoring Nancy Parker
The Krewe of King Arthur honored FOX 8’s Nancy Parker during Sunday’s parade as they rode the Uptown parade route. (Source: WVUE)
By Tiffany Baptiste | February 16, 2020 at 4:34 PM CST - Updated February 17 at 12:06 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Krewe of King Arthur honored FOX 8’s Nancy Parker during Sunday’s parade as they rode the Uptown parade route.

The Krewe of King Arthur unveiled a float Sunday honoring our beloved Nancy Parker. We miss her everyday!

Posted by WVUE FOX 8 News on Sunday, February 16, 2020

Parker, who passed away in a small plane crash in August, was memorialized with a float with the caption, “In memory. New Orleans has a new saint. Saint Nancy Parker.”

The Krewe of King Arthur is one of many Carnival krewe’s honoring Parker.

NYX created a signature throw honoring her for this year’s ride. Parker was chosen by the krewe to serve as this year’s grand marshal before her passing.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.