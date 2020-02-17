I-20 closure to last another 5 hours, LSP estimates

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A road closure that began with a vehicle fire will last another five hours or so, authorities estimate.
Impacted are travelers on eastbound Interstate 20 in Webster Parish.
Traffic now is backed up for about two miles, the Louisiana highway department reports.
Motorists are being detoured off the interstate at Goodwill Road.
They can travel:
- about 0.4 of a mile south to U.S. Highway 80,
- then east on U.S. 80 for approximately 5.5 miles,
- and back onto eastbound I-20 at U.S. Highway 371 at Dixie Inn.
The tractor-trailer rig fire was first reported about 7 p.m.
The closure, now about two hours old, is expected to continue for approximately five hours more, according to Louisiana State Police.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.