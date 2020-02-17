Coroner officially identifies motorcyclist killed in wreck

Texarkana College released his name Saturday, saying he was a campus police officer

The Caddo coroner's office has officially identified an East Texas man as the motorcyclist killed in a wreck Feb. 15 in Shreveport. (KSLA News 12 file photo)
By Curtis Heyen | February 16, 2020 at 11:56 PM CST - Updated February 17 at 12:30 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo Parish coroner’s office Sunday confirmed the identify of a Texas man killed in a motorcycle wreck Saturday in Shreveport.

The coroner’s office says it was 56-year-old Damon Eric Lynn, of New Boston, who died in the accident on the ramp from eastbound Interstate 220 to southbound Interstate 49 just after 12:30 p.m.

Texarkana College released his name Saturday, identifying Lynn as being a campus police officer since August 2016.

The coroner’s office says an autopsy was ordered through Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.

